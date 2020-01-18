The global gunshot detection system market accounted to US$ 850.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 4,325.0 Mn by 2025

The revenue generated from the market for gunshot detection system is uneven for different regions. For instance, the North America region is estimated to hold the major revenue share. The U.S. is dominating the market globally by holding more than 50% of the total market share. North America is followed by MEA region. Majority of the growth in MEA region is from developed economies such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, and Afghanistan among others. However, minimal growth has been noticed in the African region, apart from South Africa. The market in Europe and APAC is correspondingly showing growth, with increasing government budgets for defense as well as security. This growth is further attributed to the increasing threat from terrorism. SAM region acquires a very low market share due to presence of several underdeveloped as well as developing economies with low government budgets for law enforcement and public security.

Key findings of the study:

Middle East and Africa is anticipated to account for the highest growth rate during the forecast period from 2018 – 2025, registering a growth rate of 23.5%.

Based on the installation, wearable segment is expected to surge at a prime rate during the forecast period.

Countries in Middle East and Africa region namely Saudi Arabia and UAE are experiencing significant rise adoption of advanced technologies including gunshot detection system in the recent scenario, and the two countries are also expected to create enough market space for gunshot detection system market.

The major companies operating in the market includes Raytheon Company, Shotspotter Inc., Shooter Detection Systems, Amberbox, Inc., Louroe Electronics, Safety Dynamics, Inc., Microflown AVISA BV, Rheinmetall AG, QinetiQ North America, and DataBuoy Corporation.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 14

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 15

3. GUNSHOT DETECTION SYSTEM MARKET LANDSCAPE 17

3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 17

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 18

3.2.1 Global Gunshot Detection System Market – By Product 19

3.2.2 Global Gunshot Detection System Market – By Installation 19

3.2.3 Global Gunshot Detection System Market – By Application 19

3.2.4 Global Gunshot Detection System Market – By Geography 20

3.3 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES 21

3.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers: 21

3.3.1.1 Presence of several established players 21

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers: 22

3.3.2.1 Parallel increase in the number of players and end-users 22

3.3.3 Threats to Substitutes: 22

3.3.3.1 Deployment of video surveillance technology such as drones and CCTVs 22

3.3.4 Threats of New Entrants: 22

3.3.4.1 Established players holding the major market share 22

3.3.5 Degree of Competition: 22

3.3.5.1 Highly fragmented and evolving market 22

4. GUNSHOT DETECTION SYSTEM MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS 24

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 24

4.1.1 Rise in Gunshot Detection System Deployment in Commercial Infrastructure due to Mass Killing 24

4.1.2 Deployment of Gunshot Detection Systems By Law Enforcement Agencies of Developed Nations 24

4.1.3 Reducing Casualties from Enemy Gunfire in War Zones 25

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 25

4.2.1 High installation cost associated with the use of these systems 25

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 25

4.3.1 Increase in Smart City to Expedite Gunshot detection systems 25

4.4 FUTURE TRENDS 26

4.4.1 Gunshot detection system integrated with video surveillance 26

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS 26

5. GUNSHOT DETECTION SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 27

5.1 GLOBAL GUNSHOT DETECTION SYSTEM MARKET OVERVIEW 27

5.2 GLOBAL GUNSHOT DETECTION SYSTEM MARKET FORECAST AND ANALYSIS 28

