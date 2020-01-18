The global IoT sensors market accounted to US$ 9.46 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 65.79 Bn by 2027

The global market for IoT sensors is segmented on various parameters such as type, connectivity type, application, and geography. Based on type, the pressure sensor segment dominated the IoT sensors market. On the basis of connectivity type, wired IoT sensors led the overall IoT sensors market.

The advent of IoT has enabled each device to be connected over the internet and the rising adoptions globally would result in more than billions of devices connected over the internet. Also, validating to the above mentioned point is the fact that the data traffic rate on a global level, has grown at an annual rate of more than 65% over the last five years. Also, between 2018 and 2023, the data traffic is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of close to 40 percent. This exponential growth in data traffic over the internet is out rightly attributed to the growing penetration of smartphones and other consumer electronic devices that can be connected over the internet as a result of the growing popularity of IoT. It is estimated that each individual will have close to a dozen number of devices that would be connected over the internet by 2020. Huge populations of India and China are further proliferating the growing penetration of smart phones and other consumer electronic devices. Additionally, the Government initiatives towards digitalization of economies in these countries is leading to exponential growth of data traffic over the internet in these countries and also on a global scale for other developing economies.

Global IoT Sensors Market – By Type



Temperature sensor

Light Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Chemical Sensor

Motion Sensor

Others

Global IoT Sensors Market – By Connectivity Type



Wired

Wireless

Global IoT Sensors Market – By Application



Consumer Electronics

Building Automation

Healthcare

Automotive

Industrial

Retail

Others

Global IoT Sensors Market – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America (SAM)

The major companies offering IoT sensors to different industries include Analog Devices, Inc., ARM Holdings PLC, Broadcom, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Omron Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, STMicroelectronics N.V., and Texas Instruments Incorporated among others.

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Global IoT Sensors Market – By Type

1.3.2 Global IoT Sensors Market – By Connectivity Type

1.3.3 Global IoT Sensors Market – By Application

1.3.4 Global IoT Sensors Market – By Geography

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1.1 Coverage

3.1.2 Secondary Research

3.1.3 Primary Research

4. IOT SENSOR MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.2 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.3 PEST ANALYSIS

4.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

4.3.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.3.3 ASIA PACIFIC PEST Analysis

4.3.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.3.5 South America PEST Analysis

5. IOT SENSOR MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.1.1 Proliferation of IoT and connected devices

5.1.2 Growth in consumer electronics

5.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.2.1 Growing security concerns

5.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.3.1 Advent of connected cars

5.4 FUTURE TRENDS

5.4.1 Integration of advanced technologies

5.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

