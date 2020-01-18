The global LED Trunking market accounted to US$ 5.33 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 8.86 Bn by 2027

Geographically, the LED trunking market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW regions. Asia Pacific leads the LED Trunking market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. The use of linear fluorescent trunking systems is one of the efficient solutions, providing good financial returns in the future. The florescent trunking systems deliver high ROI when these are used in place of high bay lighting. Owing to the fact of better quality standards and reducing the price of the LEDs, it might be considered as an expensive lighting alternative product to traditional lighting systems.

The trunking systems is a linear rail which consists of channels for electrical cables. It also connects linear fluorescent luminaires. The use of linear fluorescent trunking systems is one of an efficient solution, providing good financial returns in the future. The florescent trunking systems deliver high ROI when these are used in place of high bay lighting. Owing to the fact of better quality standards and reducing the price of the LEDs, it might be considered as an expensive lighting alternative product to traditional lighting technology. However, in terms of adoption of LEDs, the penetration rate of SSL has raised dramatically, as the SSL technology-based products have a wider scope spread across the globe.

Some of the key players operating in the LED Trunking market are Aesthetics Lighting Solutions Ltd., AGC Lighting Co., Ltd., Bergstrom Lighting, LED Linear GmbH, OSRAM Licht AG, Shenzhen FusionBrite Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Hitoplux Optoelectronic Co., Ltd., Signify Holding (Philips Lighting), TRILUX GMBH & CO. KG, and Zumtobel Group AG.

