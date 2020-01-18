The global machine vision systems market accounted for US$ 9.11 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 17.57 Bn by 2027.

With the increasing adoption of machine vision systems in various industrial verticals for production automation, the demand for machine vision technology is likely to increase in the coming years. The machine vision systems help in identifying defects that are difficult to inspect and visualize by humans. The functions performed by machine vision systems include surface defects, missing features, assembly errors, and detection of damaged parts. Machine vision also helps in aligning the parts for high accuracy in assembly operations.

Machine vision systems are classified into three types, namely: Smart Vision Systems, PC-Based Vision Systems, and 3D Vision Systems. Machine vision systems have set the highest growth record in North America in 2018. Europe is the key manufacturer and exporter of machine vision systems worldwide. The manufacturing industry is the largest end-user of these systems, however, the growth of machine vision systems in non- industrial niche applications such as logistics, intelligent traffic systems, IP video surveillance, and others are also rising owing to ongoing improvements in the technology resulting in decreasing the costs of these systems.

The key companies operating in the market include Basler AG, Cognex Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A, FLIR Systems, Inc., IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH, ISRA VISION AG, Keyence Corporation, OmniVision Technologies, Inc., Omron Microscan Systems, Inc., and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, among others.

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Machine Vision Systems Market – By Type

1.3.2 Global Machine Vision Systems Market – By Component

1.3.3 Global Machine Vision Systems Market – By Interface

1.3.4 Global Machine Vision Systems Market – By End-User

1.3.5 Global Machine Vision Systems Market – By Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Machine Vision Systems Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America – PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa – PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America– PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions

5. Machine Vision Systems Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Government initiatives worldwide to support the growth of manufacturing sector

5.1.2 Growing demand for high-quality product inspection and high production output in manufacturing industry

5.1.3 Increasing demand for cost-effective vision inspection technology

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High labor costs may restrain the growth

5.2.2 Complicated end-user requirements and lack of standardization

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emergence of Industrial IoT (IIoT)

5.3.2 Growing trend of factory automation across the world

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising technologies and trends in the machine vision market

5.4.2 Adoption of machine vision in non-industrial sector

5.4.3 Stringent regulations in pharmaceutical industry

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

