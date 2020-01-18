Thoracic Drainage Device Market Size, Trends, Demand, Scope to 2025 – Teleflex , Vygon, Cook, C. R. Bard, Utah Medical, Smiths Medical, ATMOS MedizinTechnik, Sinapi, Medela, MAQUET Holding

Chest tube thoracostomy or a chest tube placement is a slightly invasive procedure done to drain air, fluid, or blood from the thoracic space to prevent lungs from collapsing. A chest tube is also called thoracic catheter, chest drain, or intercostal drain. The thoracic catheter is inserted in the pleural space. This process comprises the use of different strategies such as trocar drain, thoracic drainage system, unsecured needle, secured needle, pleural drainage catheter and thoracic drainage kit. The thoracic drainage devices are majorly used for disease indications of pleural effusion, pneumothorax, traumatic pneumothorax (gunshot or stab wound) and cardiac surgery procedures.

The thoracic drainage devices market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rise in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in burden of spontaneous pneumothorax and rise in health insurance coverage propelling adoption of thoracic drainage devices are the major factors that drives the growth of thoracic drainage devices market. cardiovascular disease is a serious health issue affecting a large population across the globe. Hypertension, diabetes and obesity are the leading causes of cardiovascular disorders, especially stroke, stenosis, atresia and regurgitation. Increase in number of open heart surgeries due to unhealthy lifestyle, lack of exercise, overweight and smoking will create growth opportunities in the thoracic drainage devices market.

The global thoracic drainage devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. The product segment includes, devices and accessories. The segment of devices is further classified into, thoracic drainage system and thoracic drainage kit. The segment of accessories is further classified into, drainage catheter, trocar drain, needles and others. Based on application, the market is segmented as, thoracic surgery & pulmonology, cardiac surgery, general intensive, care & emergency medicine, infectious disease oncology & pain management and others Based on end user, the market is classified as, hospitals & specialty clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global thoracic drainage devices market based on product, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Thoracic Drainage Devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

