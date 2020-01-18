Travel Application Market 2019 Covering The Key Players – Airbnb, Culture Trip, Gasbuddy, Hopper, LoungeBuddy, Roadtrippers, Roomer Travel, TripAdvisor, TripCase, Viator

The travel industry has witnessed a rapid rise in the last few years on account of rising disposable incomes with individuals. Digital transformations have completely changed the landscape of travel bookings and travel industry which was largely an unorganized market before. A software application that is specifically developed to be used on smaller devices such as smartphones and tablets which would be used by the travelers to book and manage their travel is a travel application. Booking travel, altering bookings and checking itineraries are some of the popular functions that characterize a majority of mobile travel apps.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global travel application market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The travel application market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Leading Players in Global Market:

1.Airbnb

2.Culture Trip

3.Gasbuddy

4.Hopper

5.LoungeBuddy

6.Roadtrippers

7.Roomer Travel

8.TripAdvisor

9.TripCase

10.Viator

The global travel application market is segmented on the basis of offering and platform. Based on offering, the travel application market is segmented into travel, accommodation, and tours and package. The travel application market on the basis of the platform is classified into Android and iOS.Growing disposable incomes with individuals is anticipated to be the major driving factors for the travel application market. Availability of alternative booking modes are anticipated to pose unique challenges to the growth of travel application market in the coming years. However, the development of application features would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the travel application market.

The report analyzes factors affecting the travel application market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the travel application in these regions.The reports cover key developments in the travel application market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from travel application market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for travel application in the global market.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets