Underwater Connector Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2027

The global underwater connector market is estimated to account US$ 1.52 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2.49 Bn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific region commands a significant market share in terms of revenue generated for underwater connector and it is estimated that it will continue to dominate the market share through-out the forecast period. Smart cities, and digitalization policies in various countries of APAC have been major driving forces behind the need of a robust internet infrastructure in the region, and have also been the biggest economic drivers for respective countries.

Type Segment Insights

The underwater connector market by component is segmented into rubber-molded, inductive coupling, fluid-filled underwater mateable connector, and rigid-shell/bulk-headed. Each of the types has its advantages, disadvantages, and functions. Rubber molded connectors are the most commonly used for underwater connections. The fluid-filled connector uses a cavity filled with a dielectric fluid, usually oil, to separate the contact from seawater. The rigid-shell/bulk-headed and inductive coupling connector types are mostly used for high voltage applications in power transmission applications.

Global Underwater Connector Market – Company Profiles

Birns Aquamate LLC

Birns Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Fischer Connectors SA

Hydro Group PLC

Lemo S.A

Marshall Underwater Industries, Inc.

Seacon Group

Souriau SAS

Teledyne Marine

Gisma Steckverbinder GMBH

C.R. Encapsulation Limited

Glenair

Dwtek CO. Ltd.

Scorpion Oceanics Ltd.

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Underwater Connector Market – By Type

1.3.2 Global Underwater Connector Market – By Connection

1.3.3 Global Underwater Connector Market – By Application

1.3.4 Global Underwater Connector Market – By Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Underwater Connector Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Underwater Connector Market – North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Underwater Connector Market – Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Underwater Connector Market – Asia-Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Underwater Connector Market – Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 Underwater Connector Market – South America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions

5. Underwater Connector Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing bandwidth around the world has led deployment of subsea optic fibres for data transfer is probable to drive the market for underwater connectors

5.1.2 Maritime conflicts to accentuate the demand for unmanned underwater vehicles which in turn is influencing the market for underwater connectors market

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Void in tailor made connectors for various specific applications

5.3 Key market opportunities

5.3.1 Surging demand for technologically enhanced undersea vehicles among defence forces

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Continual Advancements in Unmanned Sub-sea Technology to Propel Growth

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

