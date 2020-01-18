Ventricular Assist Devices Market Projected to Reach $1,773 million By 2023 – Abiomed, Asahi Kasei, Abbott, Berlin Heart, Calon Cardio-Technology, CardiacAssist, Jarvik Heart, Medtronic, ReliantHeart, Terumo Medical

Ventricular assist device is a mechanical pump used to support the function of left, right, or both ventricles. These devices are used to support cardiac circulation in people who have reached the end-stage heart failure. The global ventricular assist devices market garnered $809 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $1,773 million, growing at a CAGR of 11.8%.

Growth in incidences of heart failure across the globe, new technological advancements in ventricular assist devices, awareness among patients about monitoring of the heart, and shortage of heart donors drive the market. Moreover, emerging countries such as developing and under-developed nations provide lucrative opportunities for the market to witness growth. However, the market is restrained by high cost of the procedure and certain risks associated with the VAD implantation procedure.

The Global ventricular assist devices market is segmented into product, application, design, and region. Based on product, it is divided into left ventricular assist devices (LVADs), right ventricular assist devices (RVADs), and biventricular assist devices (BIVADs). By application, the market is classified into bridge-to-transplant (BTT) therapy, destination therapy, bridge-to-recovery (BTR) therapy, and bridge-to-candidacy (BTC) therapy. Based on design, the market is bifurcated into transcutaneous and implantable ventricular assist devices. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

-This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the global ventricular assist devices market.

-This study provides the competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

-This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations to identify the prevailing opportunities.

-Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

-Region- and country-wise analysis is provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

-Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs)

-Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVADs)

-Biventricular Assist Devices (BIVADs)

By Application

-Bridge-to-transplant (BTT) Therapy

-Destination Therapy

-Bridge-to-recovery (BTR) Therapy

-Bridge-to-candidacy (BTC) Therapy

By Design

-Transcutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices

-Implantable Ventricular Assist Devices

By Region

-North America U.S.

Canada

Mexico

-Europe Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

-LAMEA Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

