Waterproofing Chemicals Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027)

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Waterproofing Chemicals market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Waterproofing Chemicals market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Waterproofing Chemicals market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Waterproofing Chemicals market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Waterproofing Chemicals market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Waterprofing chemicals are the chemical products which are used to protect the internal and external areas for water proofing for several types of materials (most particularly concrete and plastic materials). The key companies available in the market provide those water proofing chemicals as standard chemicals as well as customized on the basis of the requirements of the clients. The advantages for using the water proofing chemicals are excellent durability of the materials, prevention of honeycombing, improved surface finished, less damage by the chemicals present in the water etc. The global Waterproofing Chemicals market is primarily driven by the increasing cost effectiveness of water proofing chemicals, and high quality of constructions in coastal areas in developed nations. Conversely, the growth of the global Waterproofing Chemicals market would likely to restrain by the less adoption rate Waterproofing Chemicals in developing countries in the upcoming period. However, new product development, strategic alliances such as collaborations among key players, marketing activities etc. would provide the global Waterproofing Chemicals market an opportunity to propel during the forecast period. For instance, Berger Paints acquired a Kolkata based firm in October 2019- the Kolkata based firm which is a stalwart in making construction chemicals, also has another division related to waterproofing chemicals. On the other hand, Pidilite Industries India Private Limited, has fortified its marketing campaign to strengthen its Dr. Fixit, waterproofing chemicals division through the celebrity endorsement (or TVC campaign).

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Waterproofing Chemicals market encompasses market segments based on technology, application, chemicals, and country. On the basis of application, the global Waterproofing Chemicals market is segregated into floors and basements, waste and water management, tunnel liners, and roofing and walls. In terms of technology, the global Waterproofing Chemicals market is categorized coating and lams, integral systems, and preformed membranes. In terms of chemistry, the global market is classified into bitumen, PVC, TPO, EPDM, elastomars and others. By country/region, the global Waterproofing Chemicals market has been divided into North America (the U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries), Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as SIKA AG, Fosroc International Limited, The DOW Chemical Company, BASF SE, Pidilite Industries Limited, Drizoro S.A.U., Mapei S.P.A, and others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Waterproofing Chemicals related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Waterproofing Chemicals market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Waterproofing Chemicals market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such SIKA AG, Fosroc International Limited, The DOW Chemical Company, BASF SE, Pidilite Industries Limited, Drizoro S.A.U., Mapei S.P.A, and among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Waterproofing Chemicals caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Waterproofing Chemicals market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

