Wheat Protein Market Competition to Heat up With Innovative Technologies to 2027

Wheat is a grass of the genus triticum which is cultivated for its seed. It is one of the oldest and most important of the cereal crops. Wheat is the most extensively cultivated cereal crop in the world. It is highly nutritious and functional grain. Wheat proteins are the proteins which are extracted from wheat. It is comprised of two insoluble protein groups’ gliadin and glutenin. Wheat protein is essential for bread and noodle making because of glutenin. Glutenin creates elastic texture to achieve a high level of dough strength.

Increasing consumer preference for meat analogs across the globe is driving the demand for wheat protein market. Furthermore, nutritional benefits provided from wheat for lactose intolerant and fitness-conscious consumers are also projected to influence the wheat protein market significantly. Moreover, the growing demand for plant-based protein food worldwide is expected to fuel the wheat protein market in the upcoming period. Increasing uses of wheat protein in varied end-user industries is predicted to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Top Key Players of this Report

1. Cargill, Incorporated

2. Crespel and Deiters GmbH and Co. KG

3. GLICO NUTRITION CO.,LTD.

4. Kroner-strength

5. MGP Ingredients, Inc.

6. Roquette Fr?res

7. Tereos S. A.

8. The Agrana Group

9. The Archer Daniels Midland Company

10. The Manildra Group

The “Global Wheat Protein Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of wheat protein market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, form and geography. The global wheat protein market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wheat protein market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global wheat protein market is segmented on the basis of product, application and form. Based on product, the market is segmented into wheat gluten, wheat protein isolate, textured wheat protein and hydrolyzed wheat protein. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into bakery & snacks, pet food, nutritional bars & drinks, processed meat, meat analogs and others. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into dry and liquid.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global wheat protein market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The wheat protein market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting wheat protein market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the wheat protein market in these regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. WHEAT PROTEIN MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. WHEAT PROTEIN MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. WHEAT PROTEIN MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. WHEAT PROTEIN MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT

8. WHEAT PROTEIN MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

9. WHEAT PROTEIN MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FORM

10. WHEAT PROTEIN MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. WHEAT PROTEIN MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

