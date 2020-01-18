Wifi-as-a-Service Market Industry Quantitative and Qualitative Insights into Present and Future Development Prospects to 2027

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global wifi-as-a-service market based on services, user location, organization size and vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall wifi-as-a-service market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Wi-Fi stands for wireless fidelity which is a network which connect computers to each other to the internet and to the wired network. Wifi-as-a-service (WaaS) is a high speed Wi-Fi solution that is fully managed using cloud based management systems for connectivity, as well as for the configuration of the Wi-Fi network. Ease of installation and low cost of ownership are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of wifi-as-a-service market whereas interference and cloud connectivity failure act as a restraining factor for this market. WaaS implementation should include pre-built solutions for specific verticals which will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000941

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Wifi-as-a-Service Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. Cisco Systems, Inc.

2. Rogers Communications Inc.

3. ViaSat Inc.

4. ADTRAN, Inc.

5. Aerohive Networks, Inc.

6. BigAir Group Limited

7. Fujitsu Ltd.

8. iPass Inc.

9. Mojo Networks, Inc.

10. Zebra Technologies Corporation

Worldwide Wifi-as-a-Service Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Wifi-as-a-Service industry with a focus on the global market trend. Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.

Inquiry for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000941

Wifi-as-a-Service Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Reason to Buy:

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Wifi-as-a-Service Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Wifi-as-a-Service Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Buy Now: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000941

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets