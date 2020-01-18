Wireless EV Charging Market Global Industry Analysis and Trends till 2027|Continental AG,Elix Wireless,Evatran Group Inc.,Hella KGaA Hueck & Co

The increasing price of oil and global warming is demanding the adoption of electric vehicles. The implementation of various government policies and subsidies related to electric vehicles is also favoring the growth of the wireless EV charging market in the forecast period. Also, the technological advancement in the electrification of vehicles is further lead towards the growth of wireless EV charging market in the forecast period.

The rising demand for fast-charging infrastructure for EVs and increasing demand for safety and convenience are the primary driver for the growth of the wireless EV charging market. The growing development of wireless charging systems for commercial EVs and growing demand for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles are creating opportunities for the wireless EV charging market in the coming years.

Ask for the sample Copy -:https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00021169

The “Global Wireless EV Charging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of wireless EV charging market with detailed market segmentation by propulsion type, charging station type, component, power supply range, vehicle type, and geography. The global wireless EV charging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wireless EV charging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global wireless EV charging market is segmented on the propulsion type, charging station type, component, power supply range, and vehicle type. Based on propulsion type the market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). On the basis of charging station type the market is bifurcated into commercial charging stations, and home charging stations. Based on the component the market is segmented into vehicle charging pad, base charging pad, and power control unit. On the basis of power supply range, the market is bifurcated into 3-11 kW, 11-50 kW, and More Than 50 kW. Similarly, based on vehicle type the market is segmented into passenger cars (PC), electric commercial vehicle (ECV), and electric two wheeler.

Enquiry Before Buying This [email protected]:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/TIP00021169

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global wireless EV charging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Wireless EV charging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting wireless EV charging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis across various regions namely: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The reports cover key developments in the wireless EV charging market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from wireless EV charging market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for wireless EV charging in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Wireless EV charging market.

The report also includes the profiles of key wireless EV charging companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Continental AG

– Elix Wireless

– Evatran Group Inc.

– Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

– Qualcomm, Inc.

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Toshiba Corporation

– Toyota Motor Corporation

– Witricity Corporation

– ZTE Corporation

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets