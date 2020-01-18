Wires and Cables Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Belden , Fujikura Ltd. , Furukawa Electric , LEONI AG, LS Cable and System Ltd. ,Prysmian Group, Southwire Company, Sumitomo Electric Industrial Wire and Cable

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The wires and cables are used for transmission of electric and telecommunication signals in domestic and industrial purposes. Different thickness and type of wires and cables are required depending upon the end-use. Thicker cables are used for higher power transmission purposes. Wires are used for domestic purposes such as electronic appliances whereas cables are useful for small and big industries, distribution lines, and transmission lines.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global wires and cables market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing production of renewable energy and the adoption of smart grid technology. Furthermore, initiatives for upgrading the transmission and distribution systems by government bodies propel the growth of the wires and cables market. However, volatile costs and supply of raw materials are major restraining factors affecting the growth of the wires and cables market. Nonetheless, growing electrification in rural areas of developing nations is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the key players operating in the wires and cables market during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report

Belden , Fujikura Ltd. , Furukawa Electric , LEONI AG, LS Cable and System Ltd. , Nexans S.A., NKT A/S , Prysmian Group, Southwire Company, Sumitomo Electric Industrial Wire and Cable

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Wires And Cables Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of wires and cables market with detailed market segmentation by voltage range, installation, industry vertical, and geography. The global wires and cables market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wires and cables market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global wires and cables market is segmented on the basis of voltage range, installation, and industry vertical. Based on voltage range, the market is segmented as up to 1000V, 1000 V-35 kV, 35 kV-230 kV, and above 230 kV. On the basis of the installation, the market is segmented as underground and overhead. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as automotive, aerospace & defense, building & construction, energy & power, IT & telecommunication, oil & gas, and others.

Fundamentals of Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. WIRES AND CABLES MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. WIRES AND CABLES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. WIRES AND CABLES MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. WIRES AND CABLES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VOLTAGE RANGE

8. WIRES AND CABLES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INSTALLATION

9. WIRES AND CABLES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

10. WIRES AND CABLES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. WIRES AND CABLES MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

