Worldwide Caviar Market Report 2019, Market Overview, Trends and Forecast till 2027

Caviar is salt-cured fish eggs that are produced by a female fish. The female fish is stunned, and the ovaries are extracted to collect the eggs. The eggs are called roe. The extracted eggs are further treated with salt brine and canned. Caviar is highly perishable; therefore, it needs to be kept in the refrigerator. Caviar is a rich source of minerals and vitamins, which includes omega 3. Omega 3 helps to promote a healthy nervous, circulatory, and immune system. Other nutrients in caviar are vitamins A, E, B6, iron, magnesium, and selenium. Only small amounts of caviar are consumed at a time, mainly due to its salty and fishy taste. The most commonly found types are ossetra and beluga. The most prized caviar comes from the beluga and osetra varieties of sturgeon. Beluga caviar is among the largest, rarest, and most expensive of all the caviar.

Increasing awareness related to the health benefits associated with the consumption of caviar, coupled with its wide range of applications in the food industry, are the key factors driving the caviar market. Moreover, growing per capita income in developed and developing economies such as the US, Canada, Germany, China, and India, among others, is enabling consumers to raise their spending on caviar and other related products, which in turn boost the caviar market. However, the high price of caviar makes it less affordable to a larger consumer segment. This is projected to hamper the overall growth of the caviar market over the forecast period.

Key companies

– THE CAVIAR COMPANY

– Agroittica Lombarda SpA

– AmStur Caviar

– AMUR Caviar

– California Caviar Company, LLC.

– CAVIAR BLANC

– RIOFR?O

– Russian Caviar House

– Sepehr Dad Caviar GmbH

– Sterling Caviar

The global caviar market is segmented on the basis of product, form and application. On the basis of product, the caviar market is segmented into sevruga, osetra, salmon, and sushi. The caviar market on the basis of form is classified into fresh, dried, and preserved & frozen. Similarly, on the basis of application the caviar market is bifurcated into restaurants and households.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global caviar market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The caviar market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

