Yeast Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Kerry Group plc, LALLEMAND Inc., Leiber GmbH, Oriental Yeast Co. ltd

Yeast are single-celled micro-organisms belonging to the fungus kingdom. These are commonly found in the environment in the soil, insects, nectar flowers, honeybees, and in the skin of fruits such as grapes and peaches. Yeast have proven to be economically valuable to the mankind. These are widely used in the food and beverages industry for manufacturing breads, yeast and alcoholic beverages. Yeast converts the sugar in wine grapes into alcohol and carbon di oxide by the process of fermentation. Yeast is also useful in the non-food industry where it is used in the bio-fuel industry to produce ethanol. It contains proteins and nutritive substances and can be a rich supplement for people suffering from food allergies. The yeast market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the bakery industry coupled with demands for convenience food products. Moreover, growing trend of alcoholic beverage consumption in emerging economies and high demands for bioethanol as fuel further boost the growth of the yeast market. However, stringent food safety regulations may hamper the growth of the yeast market. Nonetheless, the global yeast market is likely to showcase growth opportunities on account of introduction of new yeast-based raw materials and as suitable alternative for Monosodium Glutamate.

Key players profiled in this report are: Alltech Inc, AngelYeast Co. Ltd., Associated British Foods plc, Cargill, Incorporated., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DSM Food Specialties B.V., Kerry Group plc, LALLEMAND Inc., Leiber GmbH, Oriental Yeast Co. ltd.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Yeast Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of yeast market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, form, and geography. The global yeast market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading yeast market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global yeast market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and form. Based on type, the market is segmented as baker’s yeast, brewer’s yeast, wine yeast, bioethanol yeast, feed yeast, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as food, feed, and others. The market by food segment is further sub-segmented as bakery, alcoholic beverages, prepared food, others. The market on the basis of the form, is classified as dry yeast, instant yeast, fresh yeast, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global yeast market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The yeast market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting yeast market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the yeast market in these regions.

