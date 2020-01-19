Ambient Assisted Living(AAL) Market Sky-high projection on robust sales | Assisted Living, Honeywell International, Siemens

Global Ambient Assisted Living(AAL) Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of the report is growth of this market include authorized regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of .The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Ambient Assisted Living(AAL) Market . As per study key players of this market are Assisted Living Technologies, Inc. (US),, Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Televic N.V. (Belgium), Chubb Community Care (U.K.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Telbios (Italy?, Ingersoll Rand Plc. (Ireland), Legrand SA (France), ABB Group (Switzerland) & Gnomon Informatics S.A. (Greece).

Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)

Ambient Assisted Living (AAL) is an emerging multi-disciplinary field aiming at exploiting information and communication technologies in personal healthcare and telehealth systems for countering the effects of growing elderly population. AAL systems are developed for personalized, adaptive, and anticipatory requirements, necessitating high quality-of-service to achieve interoperability, usability, security, and accuracy.

It is a fact that the global population is increasing, and the overall age weighting is changing. This ongoing shift in aging population has increased the strain on healthcare resources.

Ambient assisted living (AAL) is one solution that could have a significant impact and has already resulted in a variety of European partnerships being established to research and fund AAL development.This expansion can be seen in terms of the increasing demand, and also as a result of improving technology to deliver compact and cost-effective solutions. The wider picture of smart home technology penetration is also a key component here.

The global Ambient Assisted Living(AAL) market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ambient Assisted Living(AAL) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ambient Assisted Living(AAL) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Ambient Assisted Living(AAL) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Ambient Assisted Living(AAL) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Assisted Living Technologies, Inc. (US),

Honeywell International, Inc. (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Televic N.V. (Belgium)

Chubb Community Care (U.K.)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Telbios (Italy）

Ingersoll Rand Plc. (Ireland)

Legrand SA (France)

ABB Group (Switzerland)

Gnomon Informatics S.A. (Greece)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Segment by Type

Safety and Security System

Communication System

Medical Assistance System

Power Management System

Entertainment System

Transportation System

Communication System

Others

Segment by Application

Customization & Renovation

Installation & Repair

Table of Contents

Executive

1 Industry Overview of Ambient Assisted Living(AAL)

1.1 Definition of Ambient Assisted Living(AAL)

1.2 Ambient Assisted Living(AAL) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ambient Assisted Living(AAL) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Safety and Security System

1.2.3 Communication System

1.2.4 Medical Assistance System

1.2.5 Power Management System

1.2.6 Entertainment System

1.2.7 Transportation System

1.2.8 Communication System

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Ambient Assisted Living(AAL) Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Ambient Assisted Living(AAL) Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Customization & Renovation

1.3.3 Installation & Repair

1.4 Global Ambient Assisted Living(AAL) Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Ambient Assisted Living(AAL) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Ambient Assisted Living(AAL) Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Ambient Assisted Living(AAL) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Ambient Assisted Living(AAL) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Ambient Assisted Living(AAL) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Ambient Assisted Living(AAL) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Ambient Assisted Living(AAL) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Ambient Assisted Living(AAL) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

….Continued

