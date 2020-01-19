Boeing unveils the1st Starliner that will carry Crew to Space

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

The first Boeing Starliner capsule is on the Launchpad and is likely to be flown any time from now, this is according to space.com. This Starliner capsule will for the first time carry astronauts.

The Boeing Capsule is currently stored in the parking garage, which was used earlier by the space shuttle, media personnel was are also invited in November to take a look at it. This vehicle will be flown on the first Starliner crewed test mission which will be known as a dubbed Crew Flight test. The astronauts who will be on the vehicle when it flies includes; Chris Ferguson who is Boeing astronauts, Mike Fincke and Aunapu who are NASA astronauts.

The work in the Crew Flight Test Vehicle is still ongoing whereby the engineers have opened the hatch so that they can access the inside part of the rocket. This work continues as the vehicle stands in the former orbiting process facility with a removed outermost cover. This Crew capsule appears not

