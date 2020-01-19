Boutique Hotel Market – Global Industry Opportunity, Growth Prospects, Latest Technologies & Future Trends with Forecast 2019-2025



In 2018, the global Boutique Hotel market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Boutique Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Boutique Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Marriott International, Inc

Hilton

Starwood Hotels & Resorts(Marriott)

Hyatt Hotels

Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Mandarin Oriental International Limited

The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Jumeirah International LLC

Kerzner International Resorts, Inc.

ITC Hotels Limited

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Business Hotel

Suite Hotel

Airport Hotel

Market segment by Application, split into

Room

F&B

SPA

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Boutique Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Boutique Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Boutique Hotel are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



