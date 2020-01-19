Cannabis Packaging Market Is Booming Worldwide|Kush Bottles, Maple Leaf Green World, J.L.Clark, KAYA CANNABIS

“Global Cannabis Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025“offers a primary overview of the Cannabis Packaging industry covering Definition, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit , Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment. Cannabis Packaging Market report presents in-intensity insight of Company Profile, Capacity, Product Specifications, Production Value, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Size and Market Shares for topmost prime key vendors( Kush Bottles, Maple Leaf Green World, J.L.Clark, KAYA CANNABIS, Lexaria Bioscience ). In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this Cannabis Packaging market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Cannabis Packaging Market Summary: The cannabis industry in North America is like other legal consumer goods industries, such as food, tobacco or alcohol. Some cannabis-infused products already look strikingly similar to existing consumer products. In addition to ‘flower’ which is the smokable leaf that most people usually associate with cannabis, there are many cannabis-infused products that range from edibles such as snacks and meals, to concentrates such as pills and oils, and beverages.

One of the major drivers for this market is the growing cannabis sales market. The North American cannabis market posted a revenue of $6700 million in 2016, marking about 30% increase from the 2015 figures. Cannabis sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.40% during the forecast period when the North American market is expected to reach $8900 million in 2021. In the case of the cannabis boom, legalization is bringing new users to the market. In Colorado, Washington, and Oregon, recreational use was legal before 2016, with the consumer spending on cannabis about 62% during 2015-2016. Seven US states legalized cannabis in some form on the Election Day. The sudden popularity of alternative ingestion techniques, such as weed-laced topical sprays and edibles fueled the growth of the growing cannabis market in North America, thereby subsequently boosting the cannabis packaging market in North America.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, Canada will be the major revenue contributor to the cannabis packaging market in North America throughout the forecast period. The legalization of cannabis and relaxed regulatory norms for mass manufacturing of cannabis will drive the growth of this market in Canada.

Based on Classifications, each type is studied as Sales, Cannabis Packaging Market Share (%), Revenue (Million USD), Price, Gross Margin and more similar information. each type, including:

⦿ Rigid Packaging

⦿ Flexible Packaging

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Cannabis Packaging market share and growth rate of Cannabis Packaging for each application, including:

⦿ Medical Use

⦿ Recreational Use

⦿ Others

Cannabis Packaging Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers (2019 – 2025)

Industrial Chain Analysis of Cannabis Packaging market

Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

Raw Materials Sources of Cannabis Packaging Market by Major Manufacturers

Downstream Buyers

Cannabis Packaging Market Capacity, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import (2019 – 2025)

Cannabis Packaging Market Capacity, Production and Growth

Production, Consumption, Export and Import

Revenue and Growth of Market

Cannabis Packaging Market Forecast (2019 – 2025)

Cannabis Packaging Market by Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast

Production Forecast by Type and Price Forecast

Consumption Forecast by Application

Production, Import, Export and Consumption Forecast

Cannabis Packaging Market Production, Consumption, Import and Export Forecast by Regions (Provinces)

