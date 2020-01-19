

The word edutainment comes from the combination of the words education and entertainment. So the edutainment centres are the places that are visited by the children or their parents during the field trips such as aquariums, zoos, botanical gardens, science and childrens museum and these places have the educational aspects with the addition of amusement or entertainment. So edutainment centres are the centres where there is a provision of learning through leisure.

Among the key regional markets, SEA & others of APAC is projected to exhibit relatively higher growth in the global edutainment market.

Revenue from the edutainment market in North America and Western Europe is expected to collectively account for over 44% of the global edutainment market revenue in 2018.

Download PDF Brochure for Latest Research Study: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2029045

In 2018, the global Edutainment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Edutainment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Edutainment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Pororo Parks

Kidzania

Plabo

Legoland Discovery Center

CurioCity

Kindercity

Mattel Play Town

Totter’s Otterville

Kidz Holding S.A.L

Little Explorers

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Interactive

Non-interactive

Hybrid combination

Explorative games

Market segment by Application, split into

Children (0-12 years)

Teenager (13-18 years)

Young adult (19-25 years)

Adult (25+ years)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Edutainment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Edutainment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Make Pre-Purchase Enquiry for Discount or Get Customized Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2029045

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Edutainment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets