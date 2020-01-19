The word edutainment comes from the combination of the words education and entertainment. So the edutainment centres are the places that are visited by the children or their parents during the field trips such as aquariums, zoos, botanical gardens, science and childrens museum and these places have the educational aspects with the addition of amusement or entertainment. So edutainment centres are the centres where there is a provision of learning through leisure.
Among the key regional markets, SEA & others of APAC is projected to exhibit relatively higher growth in the global edutainment market.
Revenue from the edutainment market in North America and Western Europe is expected to collectively account for over 44% of the global edutainment market revenue in 2018.
In 2018, the global Edutainment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Edutainment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Edutainment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Pororo Parks
Kidzania
Plabo
Legoland Discovery Center
CurioCity
Kindercity
Mattel Play Town
Totter’s Otterville
Kidz Holding S.A.L
Little Explorers
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Interactive
Non-interactive
Hybrid combination
Explorative games
Market segment by Application, split into
Children (0-12 years)
Teenager (13-18 years)
Young adult (19-25 years)
Adult (25+ years)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Edutainment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Edutainment development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Edutainment are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
