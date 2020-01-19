Energy Harvesting Systems Market – Global Industry Projected to be the Most Attractive During 2019-2025

Energy Harvesting is a procedure where unused and naturally formed energy is utilized to produce energy using various advanced technologies.

For industry structure analysis, the Energy Harvesting industry is relatively low concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five players account for about 46% of the revenue market.

In 2018, the global Energy Harvesting Systems market size was 500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1030 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.8% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Texas Instruments

Maxim Integrated

Cypress Semiconductor

Wurth Electronics

Analog Devices

Microchip Technology

STMicroelectronics

Fujitsu

Enocean

Silicon Labs

Laird Thermal Systems

Cymbet

Mide Technology

Alta Devices

Powercast

MicroGen Systems

Micropelt

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Photovoltaic

Thermoelectric

Piezo

Electrodynamic

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Building & Home

WSN

Security

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Energy Harvesting Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Energy Harvesting Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Energy Harvesting Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



