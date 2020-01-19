Energy Harvesting Systems Market – Global Industry Projected to be the Most Attractive During 2019-2025

Energy Harvesting is a procedure where unused and naturally formed energy is utilized to produce energy using various advanced technologies.
For industry structure analysis, the Energy Harvesting industry is relatively low concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five players account for about 46% of the revenue market.
In 2018, the global Energy Harvesting Systems market size was 500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1030 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Energy Harvesting Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Energy Harvesting Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Texas Instruments
Maxim Integrated
Cypress Semiconductor
Wurth Electronics
Analog Devices
Microchip Technology
STMicroelectronics
Fujitsu
Enocean
Silicon Labs
Laird Thermal Systems
Cymbet
Mide Technology
Alta Devices
Powercast
MicroGen Systems
Micropelt
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Photovoltaic
Thermoelectric
Piezo
Electrodynamic
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial
Consumer Electronics
Building & Home
WSN
Security
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Energy Harvesting Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Energy Harvesting Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Energy Harvesting Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
