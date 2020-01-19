Geographic Information System Market Key Manufactures And Chance Analysis-Esri, Hexagon, Pitney Bowes, Rolta India

“Global Geographic Information System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025“offers a primary overview of the Geographic Information System industry covering Definition, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit , Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment. Geographic Information System Market report presents in-intensity insight of Company Profile, Capacity, Product Specifications, Production Value, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Size and Market Shares for topmost prime key vendors( Esri, Hexagon, Pitney Bowes, Rolta India, MDA, Autodesk, GE Energy, China Information Technology, SuperMap ). In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this Geographic Information System market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Geographic Information System Market Summary: A geographic information system (GIS) is a system designed to capture, store, manipulate, analyze, manage, and present spatial or geographic data. The acronym GIS is sometimes used for geographic information science (GIScience) to refer to the academic discipline that studies geographic information systems and is a large domain within the broader academic discipline of geoinformatics. What goes beyond a GIS is a spatial data infrastructure, a concept that has no such restrictive boundaries.

The increasing use of GIS in marketing is one of the key growth drivers of this market. GIS helps identify relations between customers’ geographical presence and organizations’ marketing campaigns. Moreover, organizations are increasingly using GIS technology to improve their customer segmentation and targeting as it provides customer details based on customer culture, lifestyle, demography, buying behaviour, other important details. Furthermore, the financial services and retail industries also using GIS technology for effective marketing campaigns

During 2015, the GIS market in APAC in the government sector dominated the market and accounted for nearly 25% of the market share in terms of revenue. Many governments across the region are increasingly adopting GIS applications to improve national security. Also, GIS technology plays a major role in improving the national infrastructure, thereby propelling the growth prospects of this market segment until the end of 2020.

Based on Classifications, each type is studied as Sales, Geographic Information System Market Share (%), Revenue (Million USD), Price, Gross Margin and more similar information. each type, including:

⦿ GIS Collectors

⦿ Total Stations

⦿ Imaging Sensors

⦿ GNSS/GPS Antennas

⦿ LIDAR

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Geographic Information System market share and growth rate of Geographic Information System for each application, including:

⦿ Agriculture

⦿ Construction

⦿ Transportation

⦿ Utilities

⦿ Oil & Gas

⦿ Mining

Geographic Information System Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

