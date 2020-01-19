Halal cosmetics are body and skin care products which are known to be free from the materials that are forbidden by the Islamic society.

Rising health concerns, due to harmful effects of ingredients used in manufacturing of cosmetic products, is increasing the demand for halal cosmetic products. This trend has been identified not to be limited to the Muslim populations. Consumers are now inclined towards the adoption of cruelty-free product and solutions, thus, driving the consumption of halal cosmetics, globally.

In 2019, the market size of Halal Cosmetic Products is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Halal Cosmetic Products.

This report studies the global market size of Halal Cosmetic Products, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Halal Cosmetic Products sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Amara Cosmetics

IBA Halal care

Clara

Kose

Inika

Wardah Cosmetics

Sampure Minerals

Onepure

Mena Cosmetics

The Halal Cosmetics Company

Market Segment by Product Type

Skincare

Haircare

Color Cosmetics

Fragrances

Soaps & Shower Gels

Market Segment by Application

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Internet Retailing

Direct Selling

Specialty Stores

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Halal Cosmetic Products status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Halal Cosmetic Products manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Halal Cosmetic Products are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



