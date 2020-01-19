Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market – Global Industry Insights by Top Vendors, Growth, Revenue and Forecast Outlook 2019-2025

Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) refers to the application of Artificial Intelligence and related new technologies, including Computer Vision, Cognitive automation and Machine Learning to Robotic Process Automation. This convergence of technologies produces automation capabilities that dramatically elevate business value and competitive advantages for our customers.
In 2018, the global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Atos
Blue Prism
Capgemini
Cognizant
CGI
EXL
Genpact
HCL Technologies
IBM
Infosys
KPMG
Pegasystems
Syntel
TCS
Tech Mahindra
Thoughtonomy
UiPath
Wipro
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Natural Language Processing
Machine and Deep Learning
Neural Networks
Virtual Agents
Mini Bots and RPA
Computer Vision
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
IT Operations
Business Process Automation
Application Management
Content Management
Security
Others (Human Resource Management, Incident Resolution, and Service Orchestration)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
