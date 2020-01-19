Legal technology, also known asLegal Tech, refers to the use oftechnologyandsoftwareto providelegal services. Legal Tech companies are generallystartupsfounded with the purpose ofdisruptingthe traditionally conservative legal market. LegalTech Artificial Intelligence is the application of AI in Legal Tech area.
In 2018, the global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Get Free PDF for More Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2393872
This report focuses on the global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Blue J Legal
Casetext Inc.
Catalyst Repository Systems
eBREVIA
Everlaw
FiscalNote
Judicata
Justia
Knomos Knowledge Management Inc.
Lawgeex
Legal Robot Inc.
LEVERTON
LexMachina
Loom Analytics
Luminance Technologies Ltd.
Ravel Law
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Lawyers
Clients
Market segment by Application, split into
Document Management System
Practice and Case Management
Contract Management
IP-Management
Legal Research
Legal Analytics
Cyber Security
Predictive Technology
Compliance
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2393872
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street,
Albany NY,
United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/
This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets
Add Comment