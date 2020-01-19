Legal technology, also known asLegal Tech, refers to the use oftechnologyandsoftwareto providelegal services. Legal Tech companies are generallystartupsfounded with the purpose ofdisruptingthe traditionally conservative legal market. LegalTech Artificial Intelligence is the application of AI in Legal Tech area.

In 2018, the global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Get Free PDF for More Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2393872

This report focuses on the global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Blue J Legal

Casetext Inc.

Catalyst Repository Systems

eBREVIA

Everlaw

FiscalNote

Judicata

Justia

Knomos Knowledge Management Inc.

Lawgeex

Legal Robot Inc.

LEVERTON

LexMachina

Loom Analytics

Luminance Technologies Ltd.

Ravel Law

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lawyers

Clients

Market segment by Application, split into

Document Management System

Practice and Case Management

Contract Management

IP-Management

Legal Research

Legal Analytics

Cyber Security

Predictive Technology

Compliance

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2393872

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets