Moving service refers to the service offered by the moving company which help people finish staff moving.
In the recent years, there has been a considerable rise in the number of employees traveling abroad. This is mainly affiliated to the global companies sending employees overseas for the completion of short-term and long-term assignments. It has also been observed that the recent relocations were mainly from industries such as the pharmaceuticals, healthcare, energy, and oil and gas. Moreover, relocations can be attributed to factors such as low-cost of living and better quality of living. Owing to factors such as adequate overseas employment and emigration of the US citizens abroad, the market will witness an exponential growth over the years.
In addition, the robust benefits associated with relocations services such as family assistance, spouse/partner support, settling-in services, school assistance, and cultural and language training, will further contribute to the growth of the moving services market.
In 2018, the global Moving Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Request Free Sample Pages Of This Premium Research Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2380865
This report focuses on the global Moving Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Moving Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Atlas Van Lines
Arpin Van Lines
Bekins
Mayflower Transit
United Van Lines
Wheaton World Wide Moving
U-Pack
Armstrong Relocation
Beltmann Group
Coleman American Moving Services
Corrigan Moving Systems
Daryl Flood Relocation & Logistics
Ford Storage and Moving Company
Fidelity Moving and Storage
Mergenthaler Transfer and Storage
New World Van Lines
Palmer Moving & Storage
Tri Star Freight System
Planes Moving and Storage
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Corporate
Residential
Military and government
Market segment by Application, split into
Commerical
Personal
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Moving Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Moving Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2380865
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Moving Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street,
Albany NY,
United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/
This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets
Add Comment