

In 2018, the global Neuronavigation Systems market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Neuronavigation Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Neuronavigation Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Atracsys

Brainlab

ClaroNav

Heal Force

Micromar

NDI

Parseh Intelligent Surgical System

Scopis

Stryker

Sonowand

Surgical Theater

Synaptive Medical

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Optical System

Electromagnetic System

Market segment by Application, split into

Neurosurgery

ENT Surgery

Maxillofacial Surgery

Spinal Surgery

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Neuronavigation Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Neuronavigation Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Neuronavigation Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



