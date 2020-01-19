NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market – Global Industry Research, Outlook, Trends, Development, Study, Overview And Insights 2019-2025

Network functions virtualization (NFV) defines standards for compute, storage, and networking resources that can be used to build virtualized network functions. NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) is a key component of the NFV architecture that describes the hardware and software components on which virtual networks are built.

The major growth drivers of the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market increasing complexity and varied traffic pattern in various countries such as U.S., India, China, U.K., France and Germany. In addition, surge in demand for cloud services, Data Center Consolidation, and Server Virtualization in various regions will drive the growth of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market.

North America is holding the largest market share for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market due to growing in technological advancements in networking and data center consolidation. Due to increase demand from telecom sector Asia pacific will hold maximum market share for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) in near future. Europe is fastest growing market for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) due to increasing evolution and demand in mobility. Sturdy economic progress and the growing momentum of interconnected devices will driving the growth of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market in MEA region. The Demand for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market has risen dramatically over the past two years globally.

In 2018, the global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Brocade

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

Juniper Networks

Pluribus Networks

HP

Huawei Technologies

Nokia

VMware

Big Switch Networks

Ciena

Intel

NEC

Pica8

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

NFV Virtualization Software

NFV IT Infrastructure

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecommunication

Security & Surveillance

Industrial

Military & Defense

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



