Outdoor LED Display Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants – Barco, Daktronics, LG

Global Outdoor LED Display Market Professional Survey Report 2019 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of the report is growth of this market include authorized regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of .The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Outdoor LED Display Market . As per study key players of this market are Barco N.V., Daktronics, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Toshiba, Lighthouse Technologies, Shenzhen Dicolor, Leyard, EKTA, Electronic Displays, ElectroMedia, Euro Display, Rotapanel, Daktronics, Sony, Optoelectronics & Leyard Optoelectronic.

Light emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor chip that emits light of different wavelength in the visible spectrum along with emission of UV and infrared light.

Outdoor LED displays have been gaining popularity in the recent years, owing to significant technological advancements such as automated LED displays, wireless control systems, better picture quality, and high brightness.

The global outdoor LED display market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing focus of market players to expand in China, Japan, India, and other countries of the Asia-Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global outdoor LED display market in 2017.

The global Outdoor LED Display market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Outdoor LED Display volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Outdoor LED Display market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Outdoor LED Display in North America, Europe, China, Japan, and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Outdoor LED Display manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Segment by Type

By Technology

Surface Mounted

Individually Mounted

By Color Display

Tri-Color

Monochrome

Full Color

Segment by Application

Billboards

Mobile LED Display

LED Traffic Lights

Perimeter Boards

Video Walls

Other Matrix Boards

1 Industry Overview of Outdoor LED Display

1.1 Definition of Outdoor LED Display

1.2 Outdoor LED Display Segment By Technology

1.2.1 Global Outdoor LED Display Production Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Surface Mounted

1.2.3 Individually Mounted

1.3 Outdoor LED Display Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Outdoor LED Display Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Billboards

1.3.3 Mobile LED Display

1.3.4 LED Traffic Lights

1.3.5 Perimeter Boards

1.3.6 Video Walls

1.3.7 Other Matrix Boards

1.4 Global Outdoor LED Display Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Outdoor LED Display Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Outdoor LED Display Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Outdoor LED Display Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Outdoor LED Display Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Outdoor LED Display Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Outdoor LED Display Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Outdoor LED Display Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Outdoor LED Display Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

