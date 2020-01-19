PEO Software Market Is Touching New Level | Justworks, Metrics, BambooHR

Global PEO Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of the report is growth of this market include authorized regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of .The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global PEO Software Market . As per study key players of this market are Justworks, Metrics, BambooHR, Zoho, Abel, AccessPoint, HROi, Zenefits, Genesis, JazzHR, Replicon, iCIMS, The Applicant Manager, Eddy, Insperity, LandrumHR, ApplicantStack & TriNet.

Professional employer organization (PEO) services providers are typically used by small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs)— which might not be able to afford a standalone HR department—to access scalable and affordable corporate HR services and support. PEOs are co-employers, meaning they act as a parent company and become the employer of record for tax purposes. This enables SMBs to essentially pool together to access enterprise-level benefits and rates on services such as health insurance, employee benefits, and payroll.

In 2018, the global PEO Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global PEO Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PEO Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, , India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Justworks

Metrics

BambooHR

Zoho

Abel

AccessPoint

HROi

Zenefits

Genesis

JazzHR

Replicon

iCIMS

The Applicant Manager

Eddy

Insperity

LandrumHR

ApplicantStack

TriNet

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services

Construction

Finance and Insurance

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global PEO Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the PEO Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, , India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PEO Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

