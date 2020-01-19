Private LTE Market 2019 Global Industry Business Growth, Share, Size, Technology Advancement, Top Key players and Projection 2025

Private LTE Market 2019 Industry report starts with Industry definitions, brief introduction about major types, growth, size, share, applications, and regions. The study will surely help those concerned in promoting strategies given the happening around the world. In 2018, the global Private LTE market size was 2420 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4240 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.4% between 2019 and 2025.

The key players profiled in the market include:

Nokia

Ericsson

Huawei

NEC

Verizon

Cisco

Samsung

Comba

Arris International

Netnumber

General Dynamics

Mavenir

Future Technologies

Redline Communications

Anterix

Quortus

Many more…

Synopsis of the Private LTE:-

Most LTE networks are considered public, serving the general public or enterprise subscribers. An LTE network is considered to be private when its main purpose is to connect people/things belonging to an enterprise (normally in an enterprise campus), and where data needs to be kept totally secure by avoiding sending it through the core network of a mobile operator.

By deploying their own high capacity, high speed 4G mobile communications capability in the shape of a Private Long Term Evolution (LTE) network, professional organizations can enhance their operational efficiency, innovate more quickly, get closer to their customers and reduce their energy footprint.

A Private LTE network frees enterprises from the restrictions of conventional connectivity technologies such as Ethernet, which is secure and reliable but high cost and inflexible, and Wi-Fi, which offers low cost but also lower reliability. It can also support both human and machine communications on a single, reliable network that offers mobility without cumbersome portable radios and that opens up the world of the Internet of Things (IoT).

From the market perspective, private LTE and 5G as becoming the increasingly preferred approach for delivery in critical communication, industrial IoT, enterprise and campus environments, and public venues. With the introduction of more smart systems into the market, networks of the past are incapable of handling the diversity of growing devices and the increase in customer requirements. These sites will need the adoption of private LTE to meet their customer and industry demands as the internet of things presents connectivity challenges and requirements, such as mobility, security and low latency in applications like real-time surveillance, remote diagnostics and asset management.

For further know-how of competitive outlook, the report discusses SWOT analysis of prominent players, and how this will impact the competitive hierarchy until the end of the forecast period. This serves as a crucial market intelligence indicator to gauge growth strategies adopted by market stakeholders, and their stance on mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations that can help remain competitive.

Key Questions Answered in the Private LTE market Report

How much revenue the Private LTE market is expected to garner over the assessment period?

Which product segment is anticipated to lead by the end of the forecast period?

Among all, which region is likely to account for leading share in the overall Private LTE market until the end of the forecast period?

What are critical growth strategies employed by prominent players to remain competitive in the Private LTE market?

What are key developments that have come to the fore in the Private LTE market?

Regionally, the study objectives are to present the Private LTE development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

FDD

TDD

Market segment by Application, split into

Public Safety and Defense

Oil & Gas

Utilities

Mining

Transportation

Others

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst\’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

