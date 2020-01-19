

Social commerce is a subset of electronic commerce that involves social media, online media that supports social interaction, and user contributions to assist online buying and selling of products and services.

The social commerce market statistics estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the social commerce market throughout the forecast period. The increasing internet penetration and the rising purchasing power of the middle-class population have made APAC the fastest-growing market for social commerce. This will positively influence the social commerce market size.

Get Free Research PDF Of The Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2043103

During 2017, the laptops and PCs segment accounted for the major shares of the social commerce market. Factors such as the availability of a wide screen and the assistance of viewing multiple screens at once to compare the prices offered by the competing social commerce websites, will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years. This in turn, will have a positive impact on the social commerce market growth.

In 2018, the global Social Commerce market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Social Commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Social Commerce development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Facebook

Pinterest

Tencent

Twitter

Weibo

Alibaba

Etsy

Fab

iQIYI

LinkedIn

PayPal

Qwiqq

Qzone

Reddit

Renren

Tumblr

Yahoo!

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Laptops and PCs

Mobiles

Tablets

E-readers

Internet-enabled TVs

Market segment by Application, split into

B2B

B2C

C2C

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Social Commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Social Commerce development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Make Pre-Purchase Enquiry or to Get Customized Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2043103

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Social Commerce are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets