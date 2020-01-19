This report presents the worldwide Solar Diesel Hybrid Power Systems market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Solar hybrid power systems are hybrid power systems that combine solar power from a photovoltaic system with another power generating energy source. A common type is a photovoltaic diesel hybrid system, combining photovoltaics (PV) and diesel generators, or diesel gensets, as PV has hardly any marginal cost and is treated with priority on the grid. The diesel gensets are used to constantly fill in the gap between the present load and the actual generated power by the PV system.
During 2017, APAC dominated the solar diesel hybrid power systems market ad accounted for more than 50% of the total market share. The major growth factors in the region are the absence of reliable grid infrastructure, which has propelled the requirement for micro and mini-grids to supply power to population and industries that are located in the remote areas. Moreover, the region has good climate conditions for generating solar power, which will augment the construction of microgrids in the region in the coming years.
The Solar Diesel Hybrid Power Systems market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Diesel Hybrid Power Systems.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Schneider
Siemens
SMA Solar Technology
Belectric GmbH
Danvest
Electro Power Systems
Elgris Power
Heliocentris
Outback Power
Solgen Energy
Solar Diesel Hybrid Power Systems Breakdown Data by Type
Small Scale
Large Scale
Solar Diesel Hybrid Power Systems Breakdown Data by Application
Residential
Non-residential
Solar Diesel Hybrid Power Systems Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Solar Diesel Hybrid Power Systems Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Solar Diesel Hybrid Power Systems status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Solar Diesel Hybrid Power Systems manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solar Diesel Hybrid Power Systems :
History Year: 2013 – 2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025
