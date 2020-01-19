User Experience (UX) research is the process of discovering the behaviors, motivations and needs of your customers through observation, task analysis, and other types of user feedback.

In the market, Cloud-based is the major type used, which accounts 88.76% of the total market in 2018. And the Cloud-based type will further increase in the next few years. In 2024, Cloud-based type will account 89.42% of the total market compared with 10.58% of On-Premises type.

Based on the application, the User Experience (UX) Research Software market is divided into Large Enterprises, SMEs. In 2018, Large Enterprises application led the market with a market share of approximately 69.75%.

In 2018, the global User Experience (UX) Research Software market size was 150 million US$ and it is expected to reach 360 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global User Experience (UX) Research Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the User Experience (UX) Research Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

UserTesting

Qualtrics

Hotjar

Lookback

UserZoom

Validately

Userlytics

UsabilityHub

TryMyUI

Woopra

Usabilla

TechSmith

20 | 20

User Interviews

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global User Experience (UX) Research Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the User Experience (UX) Research Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of User Experience (UX) Research Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



