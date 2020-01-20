APAC to lead Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Revenue & Growth Opportunities by 2025 | Top Players – IBM, Dell, Hitachi Data Systems, HP, NEC, Cisco System, Citrix Systems, Nutanix

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled “Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market 2019” which explores vital aspects such as market competition, segmentation, revenue and production growth, and regional expansion. The authors of the report have provided a thorough assessment of the global Storage Area Network (SAN) market on the basis of CAGR, sales, consumption, price, gross margin, and other significant factors.

Key Players Analyzed:-

• IBM

• Dell

• Hitachi Data Systems

• Hewlett-Packard Company

• NEC

• Cisco System

• Citrix Systems

• Nutanix

• …

The advancement of technology and business operations introduces generation of vast data on a daily basis. In order to manage this bulk data more storage spaces, servers, devices, and related hardware are required, which introduces additional costs on data center infrastructure upgradations. Redundant Array of Inexpensive Disks (RAID) and traditional SAN storage management are no longer feasible to manage the alarming increase in data. Server SAN is an effective technology that makes this massive data accessible and manageable. The server SAN technology has various advantages over the existing storage management solutions in the market. The technologically leading companies are more focused on the server SAN technology and are providing cost-effective and high performance solutions. Providing efficient data storage management focused solution has opened the doors for new entrants in this market.

Another major driver that drives the server SAN market is its low upgradation cost. Massive amount of data is being created on a daily basis leading to the requirements for additional data center infrastructure to manage this data. This incurs complexity and additional cost of infrastructure that is needed, once the maximum storage capacity is reached within a firm. The upgradation of infrastructure includes additional costs for servers, flash, storage subsystem, network attached storage or solid state drivers. The server SAN technology minimizes these additional or upgradation costs as storage management in this system is based on low software cost with great choice and is independent of additional hardware storage.

The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global Storage Area Network (SAN) market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global Storage Area Network (SAN) market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries.

Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, regional demand, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Virtual SAN

• Conventional SAN

Market segment by Application, split into

• IT and Telecommunication

• Government Offices and Education

• Healthcare

• Aerospace and Defence

• Others

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Storage Area Network (SAN) Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Virtual SAN

1.4.3 Conventional SAN

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 IT and Telecommunication

1.5.3 Government Offices and Education

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Aerospace and Defence

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size

2.2 Storage Area Network (SAN) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Storage Area Network (SAN) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Storage Area Network (SAN) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Storage Area Network (SAN) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Storage Area Network (SAN) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Storage Area Network (SAN) Key Players in China

7.3 China Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Storage Area Network (SAN) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Storage Area Network (SAN) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Storage Area Network (SAN) Key Players in India

10.3 India Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Storage Area Network (SAN) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

