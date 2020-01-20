Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market Experiences Boost with Regulatory Developments and Innovative Initiatives

The global Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Asset Liability Management (ALM) Market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

Asset and liability management (often abbreviated ALM) is the practice of managing financial risks that arise due to mismatches between the assets and liabilities as part of an investment strategy in financial accounting. ALM includes the allocation and management of assets, equity, interest rate and credit risk management including risk overlays, and the calibration of company-wide tools within these risk frameworks for optimisation and management in the local regulatory and capital environment.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

IBM

SAP SE

Infosys

FIS

Finastra

Fiserv

Moody’s

Wolters Kluwer

Polaris Consulting & Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Services

Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Banks

Brokers

Specialty Finance

Wealth Advisors

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

