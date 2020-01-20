Branched Chain Amino Acids Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Branched Chain Amino Acids Market Definition: Branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) are amino acids having an aliphatic side-chain with a branch. These are essential nutrients that the body obtains from proteins found in food, especially meat, dairy products and legumes. Branched-chain amino acids are used to improve performance, prevent fatigue, improve concentration and reduce muscle breakdown during intense exercise. BCAAs are essential amino acids because the human body cannot make it. The human body uses BCAAs as building blocks for protein and muscle.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Nutra Green (United States), Daesang Corporation (South Korea), Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China),Biokyowa Inc. (United States), CJ Bio America (United States), Evonik Corporation (United States), Iris Biotech GmbH (Germany), Taj Agro Products (India), Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

The 'Branched Chain Amino Acids' market is expected to see a growth of0% according to latest report released by AMA Research highlighting development scenario with compelling market sizing by revenue and volume (Consumption, Production)* ranging from 2013-2025.

Market Scope Overview: by Type (Proteinogenic {Leucine, Isoleucine and Valine}, Non-Proteinogenic {2-Aminoisobutyric Acid}), Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Personal Care, Sports Nutrition & Fitness, Others)

Demand for Use in Sport Supplements

Increasing Use in the Food and Dietary Supplements

Various Health Benefits of the Branched Chain Amino Acids

Rising Demand from the Healthcare Sector

Side Effects Associated With Branched Chain Amino Acid Supplements

Country Level Break-up of market Size with Cross Segmentation includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Branched Chain Amino Acids Market Size

2.2 Branched Chain Amino Acids Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Global Branched Chain Amino Acids Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Global Branched Chain Amino Acids Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Enter barriers in Branched Chain Amino Acids Market

3.5 Mergers, Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Branched Chain Amino Acids Market by Product

4.1 Global Branched Chain Amino Acids Sales by Product

4.2 Global Branched Chain Amino Acids Revenue by Product

4.3 Global Branched Chain Amino Acids Price by Product

5 Branched Chain Amino Acids Market by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Branched Chain Amino Acids by End User

