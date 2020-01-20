Cellular Machine-to-machine (M2M) Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2019-2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on Cellular Machine-to-machine (M2M) Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Cellular Machine-to-machine (M2M) Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and world Cellular Machine-to-machine (M2M) Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international Cellular Machine-to-machine (M2M) Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the Cellular Machine-to-machine (M2M) Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

Machine-to-machine (M2M) has increased traction and attention for its capability to help various businesses institution to increase their effectiveness and expand productivity while decreasing operating costs. Cellular based machine to machine (M2M) is the best choice for various enterprises to connect assets over excessive distances using robust, proven and established networks. Across the globe, various consumer electronics device manufactures which includes smartphones, laptop, and tablets among others are using cellular M2M connection technologies that support the wider universe of the Internet of Things (IoT). This in turn is predicted to increase the demand of global cellular M2M market during the forecast period. These advantages are anticipated to create huge demand for cellular M2M solutions during the forecast period. Thus, the cellular M2M market is likely to witness steady growth during the forecast period from 2019- 2027 owing to increasing number of rising penetration of smartphones and tablets across different industry verticals across different parts of the world.

Geographically, the global Cellular based machine to machine (M2M) market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle- East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Owing to significant implementation of cellular M2M technology among different telecommunication sector North America is expected to hold the highest market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is the most attractive and fastest growing market for cellular M2M owing to growing consumers’ growing enthusiasm towards wireless connectivity in this region.

Segment Covered:

Global cellular M2M market has been segmented on the basis of the application, user type, service, end use industry and geography. Based on application, global cellular M2M market has been segregated into video surveillance, asset tracking, theft recovery, and fleet management among others. In coming years, video surveillance and theft management segment is anticipated to play a major role in changing the cellular M2M market landscape and is predicted to hold the highest market share among others segment in terms of revenue during the prediction period as there is an increased demand among small and medium enterprises to deploy this type of software to enhance their communication. On the basis of user type, global cellular M2M market has been segmented into small, medium and large organization. In upcoming years, increasing demand of cellular M2M based application in small and medium organizations segment is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast year. Moreover, cellular M2M technology is used for a wide range of solutions which includes, point of sale (POS), emergency calls, vending, fleet management, tracking and tracing, security and alarm among other end use applications. This in turn is anticipated to create the demand of this technology market during the forecast period. Global cellular M2M market has been fragmented on the basis of service which includes professional service and managed service. Furthermore, this product market is segmented on the basis of end use industry which includes information technology and telecommunication, consumer electronics, power generation and distribution, automotive, defense and aerospace and retail among others. Various end use industry can use cellular M2M application for emergency calls, vending, fleet management, tracking and tracing, security and alarm other purposes are the major motives that are driving the acceptance of cellular M2M technology among different end use industries. On the flip side, privacy concerns associated with private data of individuals and lack of standardized system is hindering the growth of this product market in coming years.

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such China Mobile Ltd (China), AT&T Inc. (the U.S), Verizon Communications (The U.S), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Vodafone Group plc. (The U.K), Telefonica S.A. (Spain), Deustche Telecom AG (Germany), Amdocs, Inc. (Israel), Aeris Communications (the U.S) and Sprint Corporation (The U.S) among others. Contracts for design, installation, supply & agreements was the commonly implemented strategy by the major players in the Cellular Machine-to-machine (M2M) Market in between 2015 to 2018 . Moreover, parameters such as Cellular Machine-to-machine (M2M) Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

