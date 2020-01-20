Cold Chain Logistics Market Research Report by Technology, Application and Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Cold chain logistics is a temperature-controlled supply chain that is an uninterrupted chain of distribution and storage activity in which a given temperature is maintained throughout the chain. This type of logistics is used to ensure and extend the life of the goods and products such as seafood, frozen food, agriculture produce, chemicals, photographic film, pharmaceutical drugs, and others. Monitoring, storage, and transportation are the important factors in cold chain to avoid degradation in the quality of the shipments.

Cold Chain Logistics Market has recently added by Qurate Research to its vast repository. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as Type, Size, Application, and end-user have been scrutinized in this research report. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Cold Chain Logistics Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Leading Players In The Cold Chain Logistics Market AmeriCold Logistics, LLC, Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, VersaCold Logistics Services, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Preferred Freezer Services, Congebec Logistics Inc., Burris Logistics Inc., Conestoga Cold Storage, Tippmann Group, and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By End use industry

o Fruits & Vegetables

o Bakery & Confectionary

o Dairy & Frozen Desserts

o Meat, Fish, & Sea Food

o Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

o Others

The Cold Chain Logistics market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.

Cold Chain Logistics Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

