DBS Devices Market Rapid Growth with Technological Advancements leads to Greater Efficacy and Symptomatic Relief In Patients while APAC will be Promising for Manufacturers By 2025 | Top Players – Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, Beijing Pins, SceneRa

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled “Global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices Market 2019” which explores vital aspects such as market competition, segmentation, revenue and production growth, and regional expansion. The authors of the report have provided a thorough assessment of the global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices market on the basis of CAGR, sales, consumption, price, gross margin, and other significant factors.

Key Players Analyzed:-

• Medtronic

• Boston Scientific

• Abbott

• Beijing Pins

• SceneRay

• …

Technological advancements in deep brain stimulators are estimated to shape growth of the market. These advancements include enhanced microelectrode designs, robot-assisted implantation, multi-target stimulation, integrated implantable pulse generators, individualized directed programming, and MRI. Due to these advancements in recent times, deep brain stimulators have demonstrated lesser adverse effects and greater efficacy and symptomatic relief in patients with movement disorders as compared to conventional methods.

Long-term costs associated with medications for Parkinson’s disease is leading to an increase in adoption of DBS, thus resulting in a greater market share. According to the International Journal of Neurology and Neurotherapy, medication usage reduced by approximately 25% to 50% within 6 months of DBS placement in patients.

North America dominated the DBS market in 2016 owing to rising prevalence of movement and psychiatric disorders coupled with increasing geriatric population in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the most promising destination for DBS manufacturers during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders coupled with high unmet demand for effective and long-term treatment solutions is anticipated to supplement the growth of the regional market. Growing preference for clinical trials and high R&D investments by global players owing to availability of low cost labor in the region will also rev up the rate of adoption of seep brain stimulators in the region.

The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries.

Global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, regional demand, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices market size by Type

• Single-channel DBS

• Dual Channel DBS

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices market size by Applications

• Parkinson’s disease

• Essential Tremor

• Dystonia

• Others

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

