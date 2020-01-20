Deep Learning Market Huge Application Scope & Rapid Growth as Software Segment Holds Largest Share by 2025 | Top Players- AWS, Google, IBM, Intel, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Samsung

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled “Global Deep Learning Market 2019” which explores vital aspects such as market competition, segmentation, revenue and production growth, and regional expansion. The authors of the report have provided a thorough assessment of the global Deep Learning market on the basis of CAGR, sales, consumption, price, gross margin, and other significant factors.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/731035

Key Players Analyzed:-

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• Google

• IBM

• Intel

• Micron Technology

• Microsoft

• Nvidia

• Qualcomm

• Samsung Electronics

• …

Software currently holds the largest market share, while the market for services is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2025. The software segment consists of software frameworks and platforms/APIs developed using algorithms and codes that enable hardware to carry out deep learning programs. Manufacturers and software providers offer different solutions (frameworks/software development kits (SDKs)) and APIs/platforms that are open to developers working on deep learning programs. For example, Qualcomm offers Zeroth SDK, which helps users and developers use Snapdragon 820 capabilities for deep learning applications such as image and sound processing, including speech recognition. The hardware segment consists of processor chips used for running deep learning algorithms based on neuromorphic architecture and/or von Neumann architecture.

The rapid adoption of cloud-based services, along with the user-friendly approach of antivirus/antimalware solutions, is contributing to the growth of this application in the deep learning market for security. The adoption of DL technologies for encryption is likely to witness growth in the coming years.

North America accounts for a substantial share of the deep learning market, with the US being the major contributor. The increasing adoption of deep learning technology in various end-user industries, such as security, marketing, healthcare, fintech, automotive, law, retail, agriculture, and manufacturing, and the strong presence of industry giants and emerging deep learning companies/start-ups in the region are the key factors supporting the growth of the deep learning market in North America.

Order a copy of Global Deep Learning Market Report 2019 @

https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/731035

The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global Deep Learning market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global Deep Learning market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries.

Global Deep Learning Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, regional demand, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Market segment by Application, split into

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Agriculture

• Retail

• Security

• Human Resources

• Marketing

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/731035

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Deep Learning Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Deep Learning Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Deep Learning Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Agriculture

1.5.6 Retail

1.5.7 Security

1.5.8 Human Resources

1.5.9 Marketing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Deep Learning Market Size

2.2 Deep Learning Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Deep Learning Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Deep Learning Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Deep Learning Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Deep Learning Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Deep Learning Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Deep Learning Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Deep Learning Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Deep Learning Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Deep Learning Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Deep Learning Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Deep Learning Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Deep Learning Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Deep Learning Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Deep Learning Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Deep Learning Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Deep Learning Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Deep Learning Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Deep Learning Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Deep Learning Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Deep Learning Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Deep Learning Key Players in China

7.3 China Deep Learning Market Size by Type

7.4 China Deep Learning Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Deep Learning Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Deep Learning Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Deep Learning Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Deep Learning Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Deep Learning Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Deep Learning Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Deep Learning Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Deep Learning Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Deep Learning Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Deep Learning Key Players in India

10.3 India Deep Learning Market Size by Type

10.4 India Deep Learning Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Deep Learning Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Deep Learning Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Deep Learning Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Deep Learning Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Contact Us

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets