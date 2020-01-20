Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Growth Explored in Latest Research Report by 2025 | Top Players- Carbon Black, Panda Security, Cybereason, SentinelOne, CrowdStrike, Symantec

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled “Global Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market 2019” which explores vital aspects such as market competition, segmentation, revenue and production growth, and regional expansion. The authors of the report have provided a thorough assessment of the global Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions market on the basis of CAGR, sales, consumption, price, gross margin, and other significant factors.

Key Players Analyzed:-

• Carbon Black

• Panda Security

• Cybereason

• SentinelOne

• CrowdStrike

• Symantec

• Cisco

• FireEye

• Tanium

• …

The Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions (EDR) market is defined as solutions that record and store endpoint-system-level behaviors, use various data analytics techniques to detect suspicious system behavior, provide contextual information, block malicious activity, and provide remediation suggestions to restore affected systems. EDR solutions must provide the following four primary capabilities: • Detect security incidents • Contain the incident at the endpoint • Investigate security incidents • Provide remediation guidance

Orian has studied key players of the global Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions market, taking into account their recent developments, geographical market growth, footprint, market expansion, production, and areas served. Our key findings and recommendations have proven quite helpful for both established and new players in the global Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions market.

The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries.

Global Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, regional demand, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• On-premises

• Managed

• Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• IT and Telecom

• Government and Public Utilities

• Aerospace and Defense

• Manufacturing

• Others

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-premises

1.4.3 Managed

1.4.4 Hybrid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

1.5.3 IT and Telecom

1.5.4 Government and Public Utilities

1.5.5 Aerospace and Defense

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size

2.2 Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Key Players in China

7.3 China Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size by Type

7.4 China Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Key Players in India

10.3 India Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size by Type

10.4 India Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

