Events Market Growth, Opportunities, Key Players, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2025

The global events industry size was valued at $1,100 billion in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% to reach $2,330 billion by 2026.

Leading Players In The Events Market Access Destination Services, BCD GROUP (BCD MEETINGS & EVENTS), ATPI Ltd., Riviera Events, Entertaining Asia, Live Nation Worldwide Inc., StubHub, Anschutz Entertainment Group, Pollstar, Cvent Inc., Capita Plc., Reed Exhibitions, Questex LLC, Outback Concerts, The Freeman Company, Penguins Limited, CL Events, Seven Events Ltd., Clarion Events Ltd., and Versatile Event Management.

KEY SEGMENTS

•By Type

oMusic Concert

o Festivals

oSports

oExhibitions & Conferences

oCorporate Events & Seminar

oOthers

•By Revenue Source

oTickets

oSponsorship

oOthers

The Events market report includes comprehensive information about the market's major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations.

Events Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Table of Contents:

Events Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Events Market Competition by Manufacturers

Events Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Events Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Events Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Events Market Forecast

