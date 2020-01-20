Fiber Optic Cable Market is estimated to Grow at the Highest Growth Rate till 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on Fiber Optic Cable Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Fiber Optic Cable Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and world Fiber Optic Cable Market

over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international Fiber Optic Cable Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the Fiber Optic Cable Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

Fiber optic cable is a type of network cable which contains strands of the glass fibers inside the insulated casing. They are being designed for very long distance and very high performance telecommunication and data networking. Fiber optic cable support much of this world’s internet, telephone systems and cable television. These cables carry communication signal using the pulses of light which is being generated by the small lasers or LEDs. Things which are driving the growth today in the fiber optic cable market is the harsh race in between the Web 2.0 companies to build the large-scale data centers and to capture the cloud services market. These companies are currently spending to connect the equipment’s inside the data center and to connect the data centers from distances ranging in between few kilometers to thousands of kilometers and also in the submarine network. Todays biggest demand is to connect all the switches inside data center, driving the optical suppliers to develop and provide new high capacity solution. The telecom companies are spending a lot to expand their network. FTTH (Fiber to the home) is currently growing in North America and the massive deployments in China continues. The 5G network battle, which will necessitate fiber to support wireless network, is currently gearing up in the North America. This collective effect has made a profound impact on the overall volume demand for the fiber connectivity and high-bandwidth transceiver driving the revenue growth of the optical communication industry

Geographically, Fiber Optic Cable Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and South America. In global fiber optic cable market, North America are seen as growth drivers in near future due to the higher demand for the fiber optic cable in the U.S. which grew because of the continuously increasing needs of the downstream industries, which has actually strengthened the structure. The U.S. market growth in the fiber optic cable consumption is anticipated to speed up in the medium term, advanced by the expansion of the broadband networks amongst strong housing start. Whereas, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa are the emerging regions for global fiber optic cable market. Very high domestic demand in last couple of years in China & India because of a large number of IT and telecommunication projects has propelled the market growth in APAC

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the Fiber Optic Cable Market has been segmented by fiber type, cable design, deployment, end use industry & region. In terms of the fiber type, Fiber Optic Cable Market has been segregated into single mode, multi-mode and others . In terms of the cable design, Fiber Optic Cable Market has been segregated into ribbon tube, loose tube, central core, tight buffered an others. In terms of the deployment, Fiber Optic Cable Market has been segregated into underground, underwater, aerial and others segment . In terms of the End use industry, Fiber Optic Cable Market has been segregated into IT & Telecommunication, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare & others

Fiber optics is one of the major building block in IT & Telecommunication infrastructure. Fibre optical cables high bandwidth capabilities and low attenuation features make it perfect choice for gigabit transmission and beyond. Power companies have started using fiber-optics in their communication systems in current market scenario; much more than it was earlier. Numerous power utility companies already have fiber-optic communication system in place for the purpose of supervising their power grid system. Optical ground wire is one of the most common cable technologies that is being used by the power utilities companies. Optic fiber technology is seen as the next generation in flight control systems. In defense industry, fiber optics offers a secure communication line where any kind of tapping can be detected; ease of installation; and high data transmission rate over distance makes it a preferred choice in aerospace & defense industry.

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as Corning Inc., Prysmian Group, HTGD, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable (YOFC), Fujikura Asia Ltd, Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp., Tongding Interconnection Information Co. Ltd, CommScope and Sterlite Tech, etc.. Contracts for design, installation, supply & agreements was the commonly implemented strategy by the major players in the Fiber Optic Cable Market in between 2015 to 2018 . Moreover, parameters such as Fiber Optic Cable Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

