GaN (Gallium Nitride) on Silicon Substrates Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2027

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on GaN (Gallium Nitride) on Silicon (Si) substrates market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international GaN (Gallium Nitride) on Silicon substrates market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and world GaN (Gallium Nitride) on Silicon substrates market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international GaN (Gallium Nitride) on Silicon substrates market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global GaN (Gallium Nitride) on Silicon substrates market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% over the period of forecast.

Silicon wafer substrate is the basic raw material for semiconductor chips. Semiconductor chips are used in almost all modern electronic devices available today. In view of this, GaN-on-Si Substrates, by which nitride semiconductor materials are grown on Si substrates, has attracted a lot of attention across the different types end use application. That is, nitride semiconductors are grown on a large scale on high-quality and low-cost Si substrates that are easily obtained. This in turn is also expected to drive the demand for the GaN-on-Silicon Substrates Market during the forecast period from 2017-2027. GaN-on-Si’s ascension to the forefront of the RF semiconductor industry comes at a pivotal moment in the evolution of commercial wireless infrastructure. Across the globe, GaN-based HEMTs fabricated using GaN-on-Silicon technology are expected to be widely used in green devices that will contribute to achieving an energy-saving society in the near future. This factor is anticipated to create new opportunity for the manufacturers in coming years. Moreover, GaN-on-Silicon substrates to be widely adopted by power electronics and RF applications because of its lower cost and CMOS compatibility, which in turn is anticipated to boost the demand for the GaN-on-Silicon Substrates market. Rising demand for renewable energy such as wind energy, solar energy, hydroelectricity require semiconductor chips driving the demand for GaN-on-Silicon substrates market. Furthermore, the GaN-on-Si substrates industry is beginning to take shape as evidenced by the recent interest of the RF/Power industrials for the GaN-on-Silicon substrates technology (for instance, Nitronex acquired by MACOM Technology Solutions) and stage (Toshiba, Samsung, etc.). This factor is expected to create a new IP battle in coming years. Developments in the GaN on silicon technology market have led to tectonic shifts in how this technology is used across a range of applications. Development of new products based on GaN on silicon substrates technology that affect the market’s growth are also mentioned with the help of specific examples. There exists the requirement for the acceptance of the GaN-on-Silicon substrates technology for use in power GaN devices. However, high procurement cost and processing complexity are major challenges in the commercialization of GaN-based devices, which is expected to hinder the growth of the GaN-on-Silicon substrates market in coming years.

Geographically, GaN (Gallium Nitride) on Silicon substrates market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and South America. The exponential growth of the GaN (Gallium Nitride) on Silicon substrates market in the U.S. drives the North American market as it is holds the largest share of the regional market. Asia Pacific and Europe are emerging regions in the GaN on silicon substrates market, offering ample and lucrative opportunities for manufacturers on a long-term basis. The region of Asia Pacific is forecasted to turn into a lucrative region due to emerging economies of Japan, China and South Korea.

This market intelligence report on the global GaN (Gallium Nitride) on Silicon substrates market encompasses market segments based on wafer sizes, application, end use industry and geography. On the basis of wafer sizes, the sub-markets comprise upto 100mm, 150 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm & above. Based on application market for GaN (Gallium Nitride) on Silicon substrates market has been segregated into different types which includes solid-state RF energy, power supply equipment, lighting equipment, home appliances and ignition systems among others. Moreover, on the basis of end use industry, the market for GaN (Gallium Nitride) on Silicon substrates has been bifurcated into different types which includes consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, Automotive, Aerospace and defense among others.

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as NXP Semiconductor, Panasonic Corporation, GaN Systems, Panasonic Corporation, Transphorm Inc., Fujitsu Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Qorvo, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG and Cree, Inc. among others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as GaN on Silicon substrates market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

