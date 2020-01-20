Helpdesk Automation Market Witness Significant Growth On Account of High Consumerization of Information Technology by 2025 | Top Players- BMC Software, CA Technologies, HP, ServiceNow, Atlassian, Axios Systems

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled “Global Helpdesk Automation Market 2019” which explores vital aspects such as market competition, segmentation, revenue and production growth, and regional expansion. The authors of the report have provided a thorough assessment of the global Helpdesk Automation market on the basis of CAGR, sales, consumption, price, gross margin, and other significant factors.

In business enterprises, helpdesk technology assists IT users in solving problems. In small and medium-sized companies, a helpdesk is usually handled by a single person with a contact number. In larger companies, a helpdesk is operated by a group of experts who have advanced software at their disposal to monitor and analyze IT problems and their patterns.

The global helpdesk automation market is expected to witness a significant growth on account of high consumerization of information technology, and high demand of automation routine process. Also, the growing need for minimizing the level 1 support is driving the growth of the market for large enterprises. This factor majorly arises due to the new industry chain structure comprising of helpdesk automation. For resolving customer queries and issues related to product or service, helpdesk support is used, which is either web-based or software-based.

The helpdesk support in a small & medium enterprise is usually handled by one or two persons, however, in large organization; the level of support at level 1 is complex and widespread requiring service from more than one person. Though, automation is gaining a significant growth among end-users’ need to provide better service to users contacting the helpdesk, the risk associated with multi tenancy and limited capabilities of the enterprises may restrain the market growth

The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global Helpdesk Automation market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global Helpdesk Automation market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries.

Global Helpdesk Automation Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, regional demand, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Incident Management Systems

• Self-service Password Reset

• Knowledge Base

• Incident Management Portal

• Automated Diagnostics

Market segment by Application, split into

• IT and Telecom

• BFSI

• Government and Education

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing and Automotive

• Retail

• Others

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Helpdesk Automation Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Helpdesk Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Incident Management Systems

1.4.3 Self-service Password Reset

1.4.4 Knowledge Base

1.4.5 Incident Management Portal

1.4.6 Automated Diagnostics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Helpdesk Automation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 IT and Telecom

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 Government and Education

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Manufacturing and Automotive

1.5.7 Retail

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Helpdesk Automation Market Size

2.2 Helpdesk Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Helpdesk Automation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Helpdesk Automation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Helpdesk Automation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Helpdesk Automation Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Helpdesk Automation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Helpdesk Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Helpdesk Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Helpdesk Automation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Helpdesk Automation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Helpdesk Automation Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Helpdesk Automation Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Helpdesk Automation Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Helpdesk Automation Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Helpdesk Automation Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Helpdesk Automation Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Helpdesk Automation Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Helpdesk Automation Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Helpdesk Automation Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Helpdesk Automation Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Helpdesk Automation Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Helpdesk Automation Key Players in China

7.3 China Helpdesk Automation Market Size by Type

7.4 China Helpdesk Automation Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Helpdesk Automation Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Helpdesk Automation Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Helpdesk Automation Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Helpdesk Automation Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Helpdesk Automation Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Helpdesk Automation Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Helpdesk Automation Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Helpdesk Automation Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Helpdesk Automation Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Helpdesk Automation Key Players in India

10.3 India Helpdesk Automation Market Size by Type

10.4 India Helpdesk Automation Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Helpdesk Automation Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Helpdesk Automation Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Helpdesk Automation Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Helpdesk Automation Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

