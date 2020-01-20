IIoT Platform Market 2019 Industry Share, Overview, Global Trends, Growth Factors, Key Companies and Forecast by 2025

“Orian Research has its own Santa who wishes to offer a FLAT 40% DISCOUNT on all its reports. Offer valid until the year changes i.e. 31st December 2019. Hurry, the clock is ticking”

The Global IIoT Platform Market was valued to be more than USD xx million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 35% by 2025. Rising adoption of next-generation technologies is driving the demand for global IIoT Platform market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include IBM Corporation, SAP SE, PTC, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Atos SE, Flutura, Oracle, Altizon, General Electric Company (Predix), and Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, among others.

IIoT platforms support the development and deployment of applications which can links numerous connected devices together. These platforms efficiently reduce the complexities by minimizing on the common technologies required by a diverse set of devices, applications, and users. IIOT platforms also create opportunities for significant revenue growth and margin expansions in machinery sector. These factors are expected to boost the IIOT platforms market growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa).

Target Audience:

IIoT Platform providers

Research and consulting firms

Government and research organizations

Associations and industry bodies.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import or export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin IIoT Platform by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries.

