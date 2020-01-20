Location-Based Services Market Global Opportunities 2019, CAGR Status, Company Profiles, Regional Demand and Future Insights by 2025

Location-Based Service (LBS) is an application used to identify location of a mobile or wireless device. Location-based services are used to locate people, objects, and vehicle movements as well as for navigation, logistics, and inventory management. In addition, LBS works by accessing real-time geo-data points from a smartphone device to gain information, entertainment, or security data for further processing.

Location-Based Services Market has recently added by Qurate Research to its vast repository. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as Type, Size, Application, and end-user have been scrutinized in this research report. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Location-Based Services Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

More Information | Get Free PDF Sample Report Now!

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/location-based-services-market/QBI-AMR-ICT-556425



Leading Players In The Location-Based Services Market Alcatel-Lucent SA, Apple, Inc., AT&T Inc., Bharti Airtel, LTD., Cisco Systems, Inc., Google Inc., HERE, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Qualcomm Inc. These players have played a significant role to boost the growth of the global location-based services market by adopting various development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

By Technology

• GPS

• Assisted GPS (A-GPS)

• Enhanced GPS (E-GPS)

• Enhanced Observed Time Difference

• Observed Time Difference

• Cell ID

• Wi-Fi

• Others

By Application

• Location-based Advertising

• Business Intelligence & Analytics

• Fleet Management

• Mapping and Navigation

• Local Search & Information

• Social Networking & Entertainment

• Proximity Marketing

• Asset Tracking

• Others

By Industry Vertical

• Transportation & Logistics

• Manufacturing

• Government & Public Utilities

• Retail

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Media & Entertainment

• IT & Telecom

• BFSI

• Hospitality

• Others

Do You Have Any Query? Ask to Our Industry [email protected]

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/location-based-services-market/QBI-AMR-ICT-556425

The Location-Based Services market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.

Location-Based Services Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Key Question Answered in Report.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Location-Based Services Market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What is the current CAGR of the Location-Based Services Market?

What are the Location-Based Services market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the highest competitors in Location-Based Services market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?

What is the Location-Based Services market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

Table of Contents:

Location-Based Services Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Location-Based Services Market Competition by Manufacturers

Location-Based Services Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Location-Based Services Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Location-Based Services Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Location-Based Services Market Forecast

(If You Have Any Special Requirements, Please Let Us Know And We Will Offer You The Report, As You Want.)

Purchase Now To Avail Discount As Our Year End Offer

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/location-based-services-market/QBI-AMR-ICT-556425

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets