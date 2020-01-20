Near Infrared Imaging Market 2019 Industry Research, Trend, Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to 2026 Research Report



The near infrared imaging market accounted for $271 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $375 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading Players In The Near Infrared Imaging Market

• Carl Zeiss AG

• Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems)

• Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

• Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

• Li-Cor, Inc.

• Medtronic plc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Quest Innovations B.V. (Quest Medical Imaging B.V.)

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Stryker Corporation



Key Market Segments

• By Product

o Near Infrared Fluorescence Imaging Systems

o Near Infrared Fluorescence & Bioluminescence Imaging Systems

• By Application

o Pre-clinical Imaging

o Medical Imaging (Diagnostic and Surgeries)

o Clinical Imaging

• By Indication

o Cancer Surgeries

o Cardiovascular Surgeries

o Gastrointestinal Surgeries

o Plastic/Reconstructive Surgeries

o Others

The Near Infrared Imaging market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.

Near Infrared Imaging Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets