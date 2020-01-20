North America Leads Self-service Business Intelligence Market by 2025 | Segmentation by Type, Application, Geography & Top Players Analysis (Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Microstrategy)

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled “Global Self-service Business Intelligence Market 2019” which explores vital aspects such as market competition, segmentation, revenue and production growth, and regional expansion. The authors of the report have provided a thorough assessment of the global Self-service Business Intelligence market on the basis of CAGR, sales, consumption, price, gross margin, and other significant factors.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1035537

Key Players Analyzed:-

• Microsoft

• IBM

• Oracle

• SAP

• SAS Institute

• Tableau Software

• Microstrategy

• …

The North American region, followed by Europe, is expected to continue being the largest revenue generating region for self-service BI vendors for the next five years. This is mainly because in the developed economies of the U.S. and Canada, there is a high focus on innovations obtained from research and development and technology. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the self-service BI market because of the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and smart technologies and various government initiatives such as smart cities across APAC countries including China and India.

In 2018, the global Self-service Business Intelligence market size was 3330 million US$ and it is expected to reach 10800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.8% during 2019-2025.

Order a copy of Global Self-service Business Intelligence Market Report 2019 @

https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1035537

The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global Self-service Business Intelligence market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global Self-service Business Intelligence market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries.

Global Self-service Business Intelligence Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, regional demand, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Software

• Service

Market segment by Application, split into

• BFSI

• Telecommunication and IT

• Retail and e-commerce

• Healthcare and life sciences

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Energy and utilities

• Media and entertainment

• Transportation and logistics

• Others

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1035537

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Self-service Business Intelligence Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Self-service Business Intelligence Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Telecommunication and IT

1.5.4 Retail and e-commerce

1.5.5 Healthcare and life sciences

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Government

1.5.8 Energy and utilities

1.5.9 Media and entertainment

1.5.10 Transportation and logistics

1.5.11 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size

2.2 Self-service Business Intelligence Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Self-service Business Intelligence Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Self-service Business Intelligence Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Self-service Business Intelligence Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Self-service Business Intelligence Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Self-service Business Intelligence Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Self-service Business Intelligence Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Self-service Business Intelligence Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Self-service Business Intelligence Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Self-service Business Intelligence Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Self-service Business Intelligence Key Players in China

7.3 China Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size by Type

7.4 China Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Self-service Business Intelligence Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Self-service Business Intelligence Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Self-service Business Intelligence Key Players in India

10.3 India Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size by Type

10.4 India Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Self-service Business Intelligence Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Contact Us

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets